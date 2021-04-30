New Mountain Finance Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

The Q&A session will open up after the adjournment of the formal meeting.



Robert A. Hamwee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CEO & Director



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, will the meeting please come to order?



I would like to welcome you all to the annual meeting of stockholders of New Mountain Finance Corporation. I am Rob Hamwee, CEO of NMFC, and I will be presiding as Chairman at this meeting. Also present at the meeting today are other senior management members of NMFC; John Kline, President and COO; Shiraz Kajee, CFO; and Karrie Jerry, CCO and Corporate Secretary.



Also in attendance, we have Rome Arnold, Al Hurley, David Ogens, Dan Hebert and Alice Handy, all of our independent members as well as Steve Klinsky and Adam Weinstein, Chairman of the Board of Directors and an interested Director of NMFC, respectively.



Karrie Jerry will act as S