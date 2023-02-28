Q4 2022 New Mountain Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

John R. Kline - New Mountain Finance Corporation - President, Director & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to New Mountain Finance Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. On the line with me here today are Steve Klinsky, Chairman of NMFC and CEO of New Mountain Capital; Robert Hamwee, Vice Chairman of NMFC; and Shiraz Kajee, CFO of NMFC. Laura Holson, our COO, is on maternity leave and will return on next quarter's earnings call. Steve is going to make some introductory remarks, but before he does, I'd like to ask Shiraz to make some important statements regarding today's call.



Shiraz Younus Kajee - New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. - CFO



Thanks, John. Good morning,