Q2 2023 New Mountain Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the New Mountain Finance Corporation's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would like now to turn the conference over to John Kline, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



John R. Kline - New Mountain Finance Corporation - President, Director & CEO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to New Mountain Finance Corporation's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. On the line with me here today are Steve Klinsky, Chairman of NMFC and CEO of New Mountain Capital; Robert Hamwee, Vice Chairman of NMFC; and Laura Holson, COO and interim CFO of NMFC.



Steve is going to make some introductory remarks, but before he does, I'd like to ask Laura to make some important statements regarding today's call.



Laura C. Holson - New Mountain Finance Corporation - COO, CFO & Treasurer



Thanks, John. Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get into the presentation, I would like to advise everyone that today's call and webcast ar