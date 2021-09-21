Novavax Inc At Devex UNGA 76 Transcript

Sep 21, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT

Jenny Lei Ravelo -



Hello, everyone. I'm Jenny Lei Ravelo, Senior Global Health Reporter for Devex. Thank you so much for tuning into our series of events around the UN General Assembly. Access to COVID-19 vaccines continues to be a hot topic and rightly so. Billions of people around the world still have not received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. There continues to be a huge demand. And despite estimates of vaccines being producing over 1 billion a month, access to them, particularly in low and middle income countries, remains a challenge. But there are more vaccines coming, and one of them is actually a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, an American biotech company that has decades of experience developing vaccines for serious infectious diseases.



In June, Novavax grabbed headlines after releasing efficacy data from a Phase III clinical trial in the U.S., showing those COVID-19 vaccine has 90% overall efficacy, including 100% protection against moderate and severe illness.



And so I'm pleased to be joined today by Mr. John Trizzino, Novavax' Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial