Sep 21, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT
Jenny Lei Ravelo -
Hello, everyone. I'm Jenny Lei Ravelo, Senior Global Health Reporter for Devex. Thank you so much for tuning into our series of events around the UN General Assembly. Access to COVID-19 vaccines continues to be a hot topic and rightly so. Billions of people around the world still have not received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. There continues to be a huge demand. And despite estimates of vaccines being producing over 1 billion a month, access to them, particularly in low and middle income countries, remains a challenge. But there are more vaccines coming, and one of them is actually a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, an American biotech company that has decades of experience developing vaccines for serious infectious diseases.
In June, Novavax grabbed headlines after releasing efficacy data from a Phase III clinical trial in the U.S., showing those COVID-19 vaccine has 90% overall efficacy, including 100% protection against moderate and severe illness.
And so I'm pleased to be joined today by Mr. John Trizzino, Novavax' Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial
Novavax Inc At Devex UNGA 76 Transcript
Sep 21, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT
