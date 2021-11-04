Q3 2021 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Novavax Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Silvia Taylor. You may begin.



Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of Global Corporate Affairs & IR



Thanks very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today for our call to discuss our third quarter 2021 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today. Joining me today is Stan Erck, President and CEO, who will discuss regulatory updates; additionally, John Trizzino, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, will discuss our manufacturing and supply updates and the market opportunity for our COVID-19 vaccine; and Dr. Filip Dubovsky, C