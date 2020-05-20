OceanFirst Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the OceanFirst Financial Corp. Annual Meeting. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Mr. Christopher Maher. Sir, you may begin.



Christopher D. Maher - OceanFirst Financial Corp. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Christopher Maher, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of OceanFirst Financial Corp. It's my pleasure, on behalf of the Board of Directors and the officers of OceanFirst Financial Corp. and OceanFirst Bank to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



In order to comply with state health guidance and executive orders and for the health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic, we are holding this annual meeting virtually for the first time in our company's history.



I would like to express our appreciation for your participation at this meeting, which I will chair. I look forward to seeing all of you again in person once the current pande