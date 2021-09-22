Sep 22, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Presentation Part 1: Transplant Rejection Testing
Sep 22, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ronald A. Andrews
OncoCyte Corporation - CEO, President & Director
* Sara Riordan
OncoCyte Corporation - Director of Medical Education
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Bruce David Jackson
The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
* Mark Anthony Massaro
BTIG, LLC, Research Division - MD & Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Analyst
* Michael Stephen Matson
Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Thomas Flaten
Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
* Ekkehard Schuetz
* Michael Oellerich
=====================
Sara Riordan - OncoCyte Corporation - Director of Medical Education
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Oncocyte KOL Event Series Part 1 on Transplant
OncoCyte Corp Key Opinion Leader Presentation Part 1: Transplant Rejection Testing Transcript
Sep 22, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...