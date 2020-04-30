Old National Bancorp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Rebecca S. Skillman - Old National Bancorp - Lead Director



Good morning. Thanks for joining us. We welcome shareholders, as many of our shareholders join us through the webcast. I'm Becky Skillman. On behalf of our Board of Directors, we thank you for your investment in the company and people. This is your company. And we also appreciate your faith and confidence in the company's leadership. The directors are committed to driving long-term shareholder value for Old National owners, and we believe the Board's time is best spent looking forward, always planning for the circumstances and the opportunities that drive success for the company.



Now we could not have predicted a global pandemic, but the mission remains the same. The company's fundamentals are strong. We realized record performance in several measures this past year as our CEO will share with you this morning. And let's remember that Old National was founded 185 years ago. As always, we work to ensure the company remains competitive and strong for the long term. Serving and strengthening and supporting the company's customers, communities a