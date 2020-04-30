Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Rebecca S. Skillman - Old National Bancorp - Lead Director
Good morning. Thanks for joining us. We welcome shareholders, as many of our shareholders join us through the webcast. I'm Becky Skillman. On behalf of our Board of Directors, we thank you for your investment in the company and people. This is your company. And we also appreciate your faith and confidence in the company's leadership. The directors are committed to driving long-term shareholder value for Old National owners, and we believe the Board's time is best spent looking forward, always planning for the circumstances and the opportunities that drive success for the company.
Now we could not have predicted a global pandemic, but the mission remains the same. The company's fundamentals are strong. We realized record performance in several measures this past year as our CEO will share with you this morning. And let's remember that Old National was founded 185 years ago. As always, we work to ensure the company remains competitive and strong for the long term. Serving and strengthening and supporting the company's customers, communities a
Old National Bancorp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...