Jun 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Jun 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Aleix Prat

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - Member of Scientific Advisory Board

* Matthew C. Coffey

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - President, CEO & Director

* Richard Vile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - Member of Scientific Advisory Board

* Thomas C. Heineman

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - Chief Medical Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* John Lawrence Newman

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Principal & Senior Healthcare Analyst

* Louise Alesandra Chen

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst & MD

* Patrick Ralph Trucchio

H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division - MD of Equity Research & Senior Healthcare Analyst

* Soumit Roy

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC, Research Division - Director & Healthcare Analyst

* Martine J. Piccart

Immutep