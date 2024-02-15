What's Driving Cirrus Logic Inc's Surprising 24% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago

Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS, Financial), a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, has recently witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance. With a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, the company's stock price has soared to $89.86. Over the past week, investors have seen a robust 16.40% gain, while the last three months have been even more impressive, with a 23.83% increase. This growth trajectory suggests a strong market confidence in Cirrus Logic's prospects. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued at $88.44, aligning closely with its current price. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $95.18.

Introduction to Cirrus Logic Inc

Cirrus Logic Inc specializes in providing integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The company's product portfolio is divided into two main categories: portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. These offerings cater to a diverse range of markets, including mobile devices, smart homes, automotive, energy, and industrial sectors. Cirrus Logic has a global footprint, with nearly half of its revenue generated in China, complemented by significant contributions from the United States, Europe, South Korea, and other regions worldwide. 1755595631742840832.png

Assessing Cirrus Logic's Profitability

Cirrus Logic's financial health is robust, as evidenced by its high Profitability Rank of 9/10. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 18.25%, outperforming 81.12% of its industry peers. Its return on equity (ROE) is 10.31%, surpassing 67.81% of competitors, while the return on assets (ROA) at 8.30% is higher than 78.51% of the industry. Furthermore, Cirrus Logic's return on invested capital (ROIC) is a commendable 15.23%, which is better than 80.35% of similar companies. This consistent profitability over the past decade underscores the company's financial stability and efficiency. 1755595649832873984.png

Growth Prospects of Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic's growth narrative is equally compelling, with a Growth Rank of 9/10. The company has achieved a 16.10% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outpacing 60.21% of its industry counterparts. Over a 5-year period, the revenue growth rate per share stands at 9.60%, which is better than 58.24% of the industry. Despite a projected slight decline in total revenue growth rate over the next 3 to 5 years at -1.20%, Cirrus Logic's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a healthy 12.90%, and its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 21.00%. The company's estimated EPS Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 2.00%, indicating a cautious but positive outlook. 1755595667620917248.png

Key Shareholders in Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic's shareholder base includes notable investors such as Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 613,986 shares, representing a 1.14% share percentage. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 213,320 shares, accounting for 0.4% of the shares, while Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) holds 181,640 shares, or 0.34%. These significant holdings by respected investors reflect confidence in the company's long-term value proposition.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its closest competitors, Cirrus Logic maintains a competitive edge. Synaptics Inc (SYNA, Financial) has a market cap of $4.24 billion, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF, Financial) is valued at $3.34 billion, and Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial) stands at $4.27 billion. Cirrus Logic's market cap of $4.85 billion positions it as a leader within this peer group, suggesting a strong market presence and investor trust.

Conclusion

In summary, Cirrus Logic Inc's recent stock performance and fair valuation reflect a company that is well-positioned within the semiconductor industry. Its impressive profitability metrics and growth potential, combined with the backing of significant shareholders, paint a picture of a company with solid fundamentals and promising prospects. As investors continue to monitor its trajectory, Cirrus Logic's strategic positioning and financial health will be key factors in sustaining its market performance against its competitors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.