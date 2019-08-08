Aug 08, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Second Quarter 2019 Business Update Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, David Waldman. Sir, the floor is yours.
David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO
Thank you, Kat. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Services Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. On the call with us this morning are Mark Duff, President and CEO; Dr. Louis Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer.
The company issued a press release this morning containing second quarter 2019 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website.
I'd also like to remind everyone that certain statements contained within this conference call may be deemed forward-looking
Q2 2019 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
