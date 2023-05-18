May 18, 2023 / 06:15PM GMT

Anna Andreeva - Needham & Company - Moderator



Great. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Needham's 18th Annual Technology and Media Conference. My name is Anna Andreeva. I cover consumer e-commerce here for the firm. And next up, we are very excited to have the management team from Wag!. We have Garrett Smallwood, the CEO; and Adam Storm, President. Welcome, guys.



Garrett Smallwood - Wag!Group Co.-CEO



Thank you, Anna. Good to be here.



Anna Andreeva - Needham & Company - Moderator



Okay, terrific. So we're going to walk through a presentation and then open this up for some questions.



Garrett Smallwood - Wag!Group Co.-CEO



Anna, was the walkthrough on purpose because dog walking?



Anna Andreeva - Needham & Company - Moderator



Yes, right.



Garrett Smallwood - Wag!Group Co.-CEO



