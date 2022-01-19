PetVivo Holdings Inc at Emerging Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 19, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Okay. Welcome back, everyone. Next up, we have PetVivo Holdings Inc. Trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PETV and is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, reimagined biotech products. Please welcome its President and CEO, John Lai. Welcome back, John.



Thank you, Anna. It's a pleasure to be here.



All right. The floor is yours.



Thank you. So we're traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PETV. Our forward-looking statements in this presentation and actually the same presentation is on our website, with one minor error: on the front first page, we have the year 2021; that's going to get corrected later.



So we have developed a protein particle matrix that mimics cartilage and tissue. We have multiple applications with this technology. But the first application is used in the treatment of