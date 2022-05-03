May 03, 2022 / NTS GMT

John Lai - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and I'm the CEO of PetVivo Holdings. There's a lot of information on this powerpoint, so I'm going to go extremely fast. This powerpoint is also available on our website. So we meet all the reg FD requirements. We trade under the symbol PETV on NASDAQ. There are forward-looking statements within this presentation.



So basically, we developed a protein particle-matrix that mimics cartilage and tissue. It has multiple applications within the companion animal space as well as in the human space. So the particles is a patented technology. We call it OsteoCushion technology, and the initial product is for the treatment -- for the use in the osteoarthritis market and we call it Spryng. So it's a very disruptive and effective tool in the treatment or in the use of osteoarthritis.



The product sells under $11 billion companion animal veterinary care market. And it's just not specifically for osteoarthritis, it's also for other joint afflictions and in certain cases, for rehab. So after surgery, doctors have