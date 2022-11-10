Q2 2023 PetVivo Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

John Dolan - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - Chief Business Development Officer & General Counsel



All right. Let's begin the conference. Greetings and welcome to the PetVivo Holdings Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 financial results conference call. I am John Dolan, the Chief Business Development Officer and General Counsel at PetVivo. Today's call is being webcast and will be posted on the company's website for playback.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that comments made during this conference call by PetVivo's executives may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to risk and uncertainties. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events, including financial projections or future market conditions, is a forward-looking statement. PetVivo's actual future results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in its SEC filings. PetVivo assumes no obligation to update any such