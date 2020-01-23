Q4 2019 Preferred Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Tony Rossi - Financial Profiles, Inc. - SVP



Thanks, Gary. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.



With me today from management are Chairman and CEO, Li Yu; President and Chief Operating Officer, Wellington Chen; and Chief Financial Officer, Edward Czajka. Management will provide a brief summary of the results, and then we will open up the call to your questions.



During the course of this conference call, statements made by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon specific assumptions that may or may not prove correct. Forward-looking