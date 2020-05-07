Q1 2020 Profire Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Profire Energy first quarter 2020 ended March 31, 2020. Joining us today is the CEO of Profire Energy, Brenton Hatch; and CFO of Profire Energy, Ryan Oviatt.



Before we begin today's call, I would like to take a moment to read the company's safe harbor statement, cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. Statements may be made during this call that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the modification of the company's cost structure, increasing in operating expenses, expansion in international markets, product development, completing the 3,100 product installations that have been delayed, the availability of company's resources to make beneficial investments in 2020 and beyond and the company's exploration of M&A opportunities, the potential of international markets and the company's future financial performance. All such forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty