Q3 2019 360 Finance Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 27, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the 360 Finance Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Matthew Li, the company's IR Director. Sir, please go ahead.



Matthew Li - 360 Finance, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, Jimmy. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Our results were issued earlier today and can be found on our IR website.



Joining me today on the call are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO and Director; Mr. Alex Wu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our Vice President.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind you of the company's safe harbor statement in connection with today's earnings call. Except for any historical information, the material discussed on this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward