Q3 2022 360 DigiTech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 360 DigiTech Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Mandy Dang, IR Director. Please go ahead, Mandy.



Mandy Dong - IR Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As results were issued earlier today and can be found on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Haisheng, our CEO and Director; Mr. Chu, our CFO and Director. Before we begin the remarks, I'd like to remind you of our safe over statement in our earnings press release, which also applies to this call. We may refer to forward-looking statements based on our current plans, estimates and projections. Also, this call includes describe of certain non-GAAP measures. Please refer to our earnings release for a reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP one. Thus, unless otherwise stated, our figures mentioned are in RMB. I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Wu