Corporate Participants
* Michael O'Leary
Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Neil Sorahan
Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Okay, good morning, ladies and gentlemen.
My name is Michael O'Leary, Group CEO of Ryanair Holdings. I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, our group CFO.
Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO
Good morning.
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
We're here to present to you the Q3 results for the Ryanair Holdings Group plc. As you'll see, this morning's results -- there's a detailed results presentation, Q&A and the press release on the website, and I would encourage you all -- well, clearly you're on the ryanair.com website.
