Q3 2024 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Ryanair Holdings plc Q3 FY '24 Earnings Release.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all very welcome to the Q3 results call. As you see earlier this morning on our the ryanair.com website, we published our Q3 results together with an MD&A and a Q&A session with myself and CFO, Neil Sorahan. A couple of quick themes. As you see, we reported a Q3 profit after tax of EUR 15 million. Traffic and fares were ahead of the prior year, but closing Christmas and New Year loads and yields were softer than previously expected, as we had to lower prices somewhat in response to the very sudden but surprising but very welcome removal of flights from most of the major OTA Pirate websites in early December.



Profit after tax,