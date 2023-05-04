Q1 2023 Safeguard Scientifics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for this presentation of Safeguard Scientifics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. Joining me on today's call and webcast are Eric Salzman, Safeguard's Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Herndon, Safeguard's Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.



As always, today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. Reliance on forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty of the outcomes of corporate strategic transactions, if any; the uncertainty of the future performance of our companies; our ability to make good decisions about the monetization of our companies; the ongoing support of our companies; our inability to adequately control our companies; fluctuations in the market prices of any of our companies that are publicly traded; and the effect of regulatory and economic conditions generally; and other uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC.



Many of these factors are beyond our ability to predict