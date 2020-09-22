Q4 2020 Stitch Fix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Pearce, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



David Pearce - Stitch Fix, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and full fiscal year for 2020. Joining me on today's call are Katrina Lake, Founder and CEO of Stitch Fix; Elizabeth Spaulding, President; and Mike Smith, President, COO and Interim CFO.



I would also like to mention that we are joining you remotely today from our home offices. We have posted complete Q4 and full year financial results in our shareholder letter on the IR section of our website, investors.stitchfix.com. A link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site.



We would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could