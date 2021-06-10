Jun 10, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Mark R. Altschwager - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Okay. I think we'll get started. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Stitch Fix presentation. I'm Mark Altschwager, senior research analyst at Baird.



Stitch Fix is an innovative online retailer that leverages data science and human stylists to provide highly personalized shopping experiences. The company serves over 4 million active clients, including women, men and kids in the U.S. and U.K. In April, Stitch Fix announced that Founder and CEO, Katrina Lake, will be transitioning to Executive Chairperson in August; and President, Elizabeth Spaulding, who joins us this afternoon, will be taking over as CEO.



Elizabeth joined Stitch Fix as President 1.5 years ago. Since then, she's been leading the company's pivot into new revenue models, including direct buy as well as new inventory models, which are in early stages of development. Prior to Stitch Fix, she was the Global Head and Founder of Bain & Company's digital practice.



Elizabeth, thank you for joining the