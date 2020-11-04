Nov 04, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Saga Communications Q3 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Ed Christian, President and CEO of Saga Communications. Sir, the floor is yours.
Edward K. Christian - Saga Communications, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman
Catherine, thank you very much, and welcome, everybody. We have a lot of information to convey to you and some other additional thoughts. And with that, let me start by turning it over to Sam Bush, as usual.
Samuel D. Bush - Saga Communications, Inc. - Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO
Thank you, Ed. This call will contain forward-looking statements about our future performance and results of operations that involve risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K. This call will also contain a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly
Q3 2020 Saga Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
