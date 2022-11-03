Q3 2022 Saga Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Saga Communications Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Warren Lada, interim President and CEO at Saga Communications. Sir, the floor is yours.
Warren S. Lada - Saga Communications, Inc. - Interim President & CEO and Director
Thank you, Holly, and welcome, everybody, to our third quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me today is Sam Bush, our Chief Financial Officer extraordinaire, who's been with us for a million years, somewhere thereabouts; and also Chris Forgy, Senior VP, Operations.
And you have not heard my voice for over 4 years. I used to do these calls when I was the Chief Operating Officer for Saga. And due to the very sad, unfortunate circumstances that we are in today relative to our Founder, Chairman, CEO passing in August, I am back on again on an interim basis. And I'll have a little bit more to say about that a little bit further down the line.
You've heard Ed talk about the word saga,
