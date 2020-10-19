Oct 19, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Suzanne Schmidt - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing that SMART has agreed to acquire Cree's LED business. The press release also includes replay information for today's call.



Please note that the call today will only address the acquisition of Cree's LED business. We will have our regular quarterly earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 later in December.



On the call today is Mark Adams, SMART's President and Chief Executive Officer; Jack Pacheco, SMART's Chief Operating and Financial Officer; and Claude Demby, Senior Vice