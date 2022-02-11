Feb 11, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of SGH. I would now like to introduce Mark Adams, President and CEO of SGH as well as a member of the Board of Directors.



Mark W. Adams - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome. I am Mark Adams and I will act as the chair of this meeting. Anne Kuykendall, our General Counsel, will act as Secretary of the meeting and record minutes. Due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and continued restrictions on public interactions, today's meeting is virtual only, live audio webcast with shareholders attending via the web portal.



I would like to now introduce the members of our Board who are present at today's meeting. We have Randy Furr, Penelope Herscher, Bryan Ingram, Sandeep Nayyar, Mukesh Patel, Ajay Shah and Maximiliane Straub. In addition today, we are joined by the following team members: Ken Rizvi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Anne Kuykendall, Vice President and General Counsel.

