Feb 11, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of SGH. I would now like to introduce Mark Adams, President and CEO of SGH as well as a member of the Board of Directors.
Mark W. Adams - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome. I am Mark Adams and I will act as the chair of this meeting. Anne Kuykendall, our General Counsel, will act as Secretary of the meeting and record minutes. Due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and continued restrictions on public interactions, today's meeting is virtual only, live audio webcast with shareholders attending via the web portal.
I would like to now introduce the members of our Board who are present at today's meeting. We have Randy Furr, Penelope Herscher, Bryan Ingram, Sandeep Nayyar, Mukesh Patel, Ajay Shah and Maximiliane Straub. In addition today, we are joined by the following team members: Ken Rizvi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Anne Kuykendall, Vice President and General Counsel.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Feb 11, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...