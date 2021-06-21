Jun 21, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Jason Rando - Tiberend Strategic Advisors - EVP & COO
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Salarius Pharmaceuticals Virtual Key Opinion Leader & Investor Event. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during this call may contain certain forward-looking statements about operating metrics, future expectations, plans, events and circumstances, including statements about our strategy, future operations and the development and potential effectiveness of our lead investigational drug candidate seclidemstat.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc Virtual KOL & Investor Event Call Transcript
