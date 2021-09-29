Sep 29, 2021 / 02:50PM GMT
Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Moderator
All right. Let's move on to our next -- -t seems like we're going back and forth this mroning. We're doing eyes, oncology, eyes, oncology, eyes, oncology. We're going back to oncology here with our next presentation, Salarius Pharmaceuticals. David Arthur is the CEO, and his team here. Guys, let's bring David on.
David? There he is. How are we doing? Good morning.
David Arthur - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO
Good morning, Spencer. Thanks for having us. And I'm glad that you're getting lots of oncology companies in here today.
Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Moderator
Yes. Well, yeah. The day is young yet. The day is young. We have the whole rest of the day, we got you, guys, we got tomorrow. But yeah, we're talking oncology, we're talking everything here at the Benzinga Small Cap Healthcare Conference. So that being said, I'm going to bring on your slides, and there they are. I'm going to step back stage and I'm going to give you the floor, sir, to tell us all about --
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc at Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 29, 2021 / 02:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...