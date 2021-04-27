Q3 2021 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Southern Missouri Bancorp Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Funke, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Matthew T. Funke - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Matt Funke, CFO of Southern Missouri. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, April 26, 2021, and to take your questions. We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release.



I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our President and CEO. So thanks, again, for everyone joining us. Greg will start our conversation today with some commentary on our current operations, our lending activity and credit as we proceed, hopefully,