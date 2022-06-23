Jun 23, 2022 / 08:15PM GMT

Operator



Douglas S. Ingram - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Victor, and thank you all for joining us today as we discuss the clinical hold. In the United States, we're screening and dosing in MOMENTUM, our trial for SRP-5051, our PPMO candidate to treat Duchenne patients amenable to exon 51 skipping.



Now let me make a few points in advance of Dr. Rodino-Klapac providing real detail on this. First, as you've seen, after a serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia in the trial, the FDA is