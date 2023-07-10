Jul 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Ritu Subhalaksmi Baral - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for the Sarepta fireside chat at TD Cowen's Second Annual RNA Therapeutics Summit. With us for the fireside chat, we have Sarepta's CEO, Doug Ingram. Also on the line if we need him, we have CFO, Ian Estepan.



Thank you so much, Doug, for joining us today. Busy times for you guys, but I did want to take the time today to focus on what is really your foundational technology from back in the day and the foundation for base business, the PMO and PPMO DMD therapies. There's been a lot of discussion about your newly approved DMD gene therapy, ELEVIDYS certainly. But then it turns to what will become of your close to $1 billion DMD PMO franchise and your PPMO pipeline for DMD going forward.



So Doug, let's start on a high level. What are the aspects of AAV gene therapies as you see it, that you think RNA therapies, particularly your PPMOs could address?



Questions and Answers:

