Scholar Rock Holding Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Scholar Rock Holding Corporation's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to David Hallal. Sir, the floor is yours.



David L. Hallal - Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. My name is David Hallal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. I will also serve as Chair of this meeting. The meeting is now called to order. I have asked Junlin Ho, Secretary of the corporation, to record the minutes. It is a pleasure to welcome our shareholders and guests to this virtual Annual Meeting of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. This meeting is being held in accordance with the corporation's bylaws and Delaware law.



Our meeting today will consist of 2 phases. First, we will take care of the formal business at hand, which is described in our notice and proxy statement, a copy of which was mailed on or about May 6, 2020, to all of our stockholders of record