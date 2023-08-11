Q2 2023 Silver Spike Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silver Spike Investment Corp. second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Umesh Mahajan, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Umesh Mahajan - Silver Spike Investment Corp. - CFO



Thank you, Catherine. Good morning, everyone. This is Umesh Mahajan, CFO of Silver Spike Investment Corp. With me here today is Scott Gordon, CEO of Silver Spike Investment Corp.



Welcome to the Silver Spike -- Silver Spike's earnings conference call and live webcast for the second quarter of 2023. Silver Spike's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were released yesterday and can be accessed from our website at ssic.silverspikecap.com. A replay of the call will also be available on Silver Spike's website.



Before I begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements that are not based on historical facts made during