Q4 2021 TransAct Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Ryan Gardella;ICR LLC;Vice President -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to TransAct Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close. Joining us from the company is Chairman and CEO, Bart Shuldman; and President and CFO, Steve DeMartino. Today's call will include a discussion of the company's key operating strategies, progress on these initiatives and details on our fourth quarter and full year financial results. We will then open the call to participants for questions.



As a reminder, this conference call contains statements about future events and expectations, which are forward-looking in nature. Statements on this call may be deemed as forward