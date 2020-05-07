Q1 2020 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tony Hull, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Anthony E. Hull - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings announcement released earlier this morning, which is available on our website at www.carrols.com under the Investor Relations section.



Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may consist of comments regarding our strategies, intentions, guidance or plans.