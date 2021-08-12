Aug 12, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the conference over to Tony Hull, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Anthony E. Hull - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - VP, CFO & Treasurer
Thank you Doug, and good morning everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings announcement released earlier this morning and an earnings presentation that are both available on our website at www.carrols.com under the Investor Relations section. Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may consist of comments regarding our strategies, intentions or plans. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them. We also refer you to our filings with the SEC for more details, both with respect to forward-looking statements as well as
Q2 2021 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...