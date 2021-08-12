Q2 2021 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference over to Tony Hull, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Anthony E. Hull - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you Doug, and good morning everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings announcement released earlier this morning and an earnings presentation that are both available on our website at www.carrols.com under the Investor Relations section. Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may consist of comments regarding our strategies, intentions or plans. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them. We also refer you to our filings with the SEC for more details, both with respect to forward-looking statements as well as