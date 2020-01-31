Q4 2019 Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to The Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Andres Viroslav. Sir, you may begin.



Andres Viroslav - The Bancorp, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Crystal. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for The Bancorp's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Frenkiel, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning's call is being webcast on our website at www.thebancorp.com. There will be a replay of the call beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The dial-in for the replay is (855) 859-2056 with a confirmation code of 7997238.



Before I turn the call over to Damian, I would like to remind