Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to The Bancorp Annual Meeting of 2020. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the meeting over to Mr. Daniel Cohen, Chairman of the Board. Mr. Cohen, the floor is yours.



Daniel Gideon Cohen - The Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman & Executive VP



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Daniel Cohen, Chairman of the Board of The Bancorp. It is my pleasure to welcome all of you. It is 10:01 a.m. and in accordance with the Notice of Meeting, I call to order the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of The Bancorp, Inc.



Before proceeding, I would like to make certain introductions and announcements. I would like to introduce the other directors of The Bancorp who are present on the call today: Walter Beach, Michael Bradley, John Chrystal, Matthew Cohn, John Eggemeyer, Hersh Kozlov, William Lamb, James McEntee, Daniela Mielke, Stephanie Mudick and Mei-Mei Tuan. Also serving on the Board of Directors is Damian Kozlowski, our Chief Executive Officer. All the