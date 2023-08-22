Q2 2023 Toughbuilt Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ToughBuilt Industries second-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Operator (sic - see company website, "Chief Financial Officer"). Thank you, Martin. You may begin.



Martin Galstyan - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. - CFO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer



Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today to discuss ToughBuilt's second-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Again, my name is Martin Galstyan, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of ToughBuilt.



Joining me on today's call is Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt's President and Chief Executive Officer. Michael will begin today's discussion by providing operational and financial highlights from the second quarter. I will then review our financial performance. Michael will conclude the discussion with our growth plans for the upcoming fiscal year and beyond.



Before turning the call over to