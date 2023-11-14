Q3 2023 Toughbuilt Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the ToughBuilt Industries third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please go ahead.



Martin Galstyan - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today to discuss ToughBuilt third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Again, my name is Martin Galstyan, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of ToughBuilt.



Joining me on today's call is Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt's President and Chief Executive Officer. Michael will begin today's discussion by providing operational and financial highlights from the third quarter. I will then review our financial performance. Michael will conclude the discussion with our growth plans for the upcoming fiscal year and beyond.



Before turning the call over to Michael, I would like to remind you that forward-looking statements may be made by management