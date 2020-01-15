Jan 15, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Viviana Limon - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC - Investment Banking Associate



Hi, good morning. My name is Viviana Limon. I'm with the JPMorgan healthcare investment banking team. Thank you all for joining us today. It's my pleasure to introduce to you, Rick Winningham, Chairman and CEO of Theravance Biopharma. He'll be presenting to you today.



Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning. I'd like to thank JPMorgan for inviting us here to present today, and I look forward to just talking about Theravance and our strategy and objectives going forward.



Very simply, while you've listened to a number of companies over the week talk about the treatment for serious diseases, I don't think you'll hear another company talk about transforming the treatment of serious diseases through discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. And I don't believe that you'll listen to another company that's actually been successful at discovering and developing, commercializing a medicine for a serious disease that