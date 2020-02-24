Feb 24, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and I would like to welcome everyone to the Theravance Biopharma conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Gail Cohen, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Gail B. Cohen - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call and webcast to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and outlook. Joining us are Rick Winningham, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Hindman, Chief Financial Officer; Phillip Worboys, Senior Vice President, Research and Translational Science; and Frank Pasqualone, Chief Commercial Operations Officer.
Following some prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. A copy of the press release and the slides accompanying this call can be downloaded from our website or you can call Investor Relations at (650) 808-4045, and we'll be happy to assist you.
As always, I
Q4 2019 Theravance Biopharma Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...