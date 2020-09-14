Sep 14, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Good afternoon. Welcome, everyone. My name is Vikram Purohit. I'm one of the biotech analysts at Morgan Stanley. And before we get started with Theravance today, need to read a brief disclosure.
Please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. This webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
Okay. With that, I'd like to welcome Rick, Andrew and Brett, CEO, CFO and CMO of Theravance Biopharma to our fireside chat. Welcome.
Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you.
Vikram Purohit<
Theravance Biopharma Inc at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 14, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...