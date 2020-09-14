Sep 14, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good afternoon. Welcome, everyone. My name is Vikram Purohit. I'm one of the biotech analysts at Morgan Stanley. And before we get started with Theravance today, need to read a brief disclosure.



Please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. This webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Okay. With that, I'd like to welcome Rick, Andrew and Brett, CEO, CFO and CMO of Theravance Biopharma to our fireside chat. Welcome.



Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you.



Vikram Purohit<