Q3 2022 Theravance Biopharma Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Theravance Biopharma Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Also, today's conference call is being recorded.



And now I'd like to turn the call over to Rick Winningham, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Theravance Biopharma Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call to discuss our business. I remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our development pipeline, expected benefits of our products, anticipated timing of clinical trials, regulatory filings and expected financial results. Information concerning factors that could cause results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is described further in our filings with the SEC.



I would direct your attention to Slide 4. Joining me today are Rhonda Farnum, Chief Business Officer; Rick