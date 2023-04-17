Apr 17, 2023 / 07:45PM GMT
Joey Stringer - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining the 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. My name is Joey Stringer, and I'm one of the biotech analysts at Needham & Company. It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Theravance Biopharma.
Joining us today, we have several members of the Theravance team, but I'll introduce the CEO, Rick Winningham. Rick, if you want to introduce the other members of the team. (Conference Instructions)
So with that, we'll get started. I will turn it over to Rick for the presentation.
Rick Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Great. Thanks. So much, Joey, for the invitation. And also, I'd like to thank Needham for asking us to present today. With me today are Rick Graham, Head of R&D, and Rick is going to join me in the presentation and cover ampreloxetine, as we're getting that Phase 3 program underway. Also, Aziz Sawaf, our CFO is with us; and Rhonda Farnam is also with us, and they'll be joining once
