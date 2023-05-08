May 08, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Theravance Biopharma First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Also, today's conference call is being recorded.
And now I'd like to turn the call over to Rick Winningham, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Theravance Biopharma first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On Slide 2, I'd like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our development pipeline, expected benefits of our products, anticipated timing of clinical trials, regulatory filings and expected financial results. Information concerning factors that could cause results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is described further in our filings with the SEC.
Turning your attention to Slide 3. I'm joined today by Rhonda Farnum, Chief Business Officer; Rick
Q1 2023 Theravance Biopharma Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...