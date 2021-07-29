Q2 2021 LendingTree Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Trent Ziegler - LendingTree, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Great. Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks to everybody for joining the call this morning to discuss LendingTree's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.



On the call with me today are Doug Lebda, LendingTree's Chairman and CEO; and J.D. Moriarty, President of LendingTree Next. As a reminder to everyone, we posted a detailed letter to shareholders on our Investor Relations website earlier today. And for the purposes of today's call, we will assume that listeners have read that letter, and we'll focus on Q&A.



Before I hand the call over to Doug to give his remarks, I want to remind everyone that during today's call, we may