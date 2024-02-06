Arthur J. Gallagher & Co Director David Johnson Sells 500 Shares

Director David Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG, Financial) on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $234.04, resulting in a total sale amount of $117,020.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, with a market cap of $51.361 billion, is a global insurance brokerage and risk management services firm. The company provides a broad range of services including commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, and human resources consulting, to clients around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 23 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co were trading at $234.04. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 53.39, which is above both the industry median of 11.57 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.2, with a GF Value of $194.76, suggesting that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

